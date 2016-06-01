Directions Conference & Incentive Management

176 Parramatta Road, Camperdown NSW 2050

02 9565 6500

Directions offers complete service solutions in conference, incentive, event and travel management to corporate Australia.

Since 1987, Directions is recognised in the Australian meetings and events industry as one of the leading professional conference organisers (PCO) based in Sydney and executing successful domestic and international events.

Our team of vibrant conference organisers and special event designers take you through a step-by-step process that ensures a well-accomplished meeting, conference or event.

Our ever-growing pool of ideas in corporate incentive programs, conference and event planning, and experiential marketing can only be topped by our passion to provide exceptional customer service.

Success at Directions is measured by our understanding of your immediate goals and our connection with your long-term sales, marketing and event strategies.

