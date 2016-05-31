InterContinental Sydney

  1. InterContinental Sydney makes new senior appointment with Nicole Cheramie as Director of Meetings & Events | Australasian Special Events
    […] InterContinental Sydney has bolstered its strength in the M.I.C.E arena with the recent restructure of its meetings and events team, led by the appointment of Nicole Cheramie to the position of Director of Meetings & Events. Nicole will be charged with overseeing the complete sales and event operation across the hotel’s 15 meeting and event spaces, including Club InterContinental’s Supper Club atop level 31 for private functions. […]

    May 31, 2016 at 11:56 pm

