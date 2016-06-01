Lena Malouf Consultancy

Lena Malouf C.S.E.P. A.I.F.D. entered the world of commerce in 1958 and recently celebrated over 50 years in the floral and event industries. Her illustrious career has incorporated business, education,writing and speaking presentations.

Fondly recognised around the world she has built an international reputation for creativity, innovation and commitment to industry.

In 1982 Malouf was the first Australian to be accepted into the American Institute of Floral Designers. However she was recently awarded with Life Membership from this prestigious organisation.

In 1988 she was invited to start ISES in Australia. With a select group of event professionals, Lena channelled time energy and focus for this dream to become a reality thus Sydney was chartered in 1992. She further pioneered the involvement of ISES members with The Special Event organisation in the States.

Lena’s continued industry contribution resulted in her being elected to the role of World President of ISES in 2001, subsequently speaking in over 50 cities across the USA promoting best business practice and industry standards.

In Dallas 2012. ISES awarded her with Life membership.

Career highlights. 2010 honoured with Life Achievement from The Special Event Penton media organization and 2012 honoured with Life Achievement from The Australian Event Awards.

Today Lena remains unstoppable. Her latest book “Events Exposed” has been released and has been chosen as a text book for College courses. This consummate professional continues to lecture internationally and now serves in the role as Mentor to emerging professionals.

Lena’s comprehensive knowledge of the special events business is unmatched and she willingly shares knowledge and experience. In addition her exceptional expertise with Design and Décor has also given her world wide recognition as a Master Designer.