Sydney Props Photo Studios

Sydney Props currently houses 8 multi-purpose studios for hire. Amongst our studios, we have a large 300 square metre rustic warehouse with distressed timber walls, two large white cycloramas (including a soundstage), a smaller themed white cyclorama, green screen studio, a natural light studio and 2 themed set studios featuring retro sets. All studios are fitted out with changing rooms, make-up areas, catering equipment, lounging areas and 3 phase power. Sydney Props’ studios have proved to be extremely popular amongst photographers, TVCs, TV, music industries, magazines and fashion labels. The 70% discount we offer off all props makes it a particularly unique space to shoot in.