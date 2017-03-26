Sydney Props Photo Studios

1 Review

16 Carrington Road, Marrickville NSW 2204

Company Website

02 9558 8999

Sydney Props currently houses 8 multi-purpose studios for hire. Amongst our studios, we have a large 300 square metre rustic warehouse with distressed timber walls, two large white cycloramas (including a soundstage), a smaller themed white cyclorama, green screen studio, a natural light studio and 2 themed set studios featuring retro sets. All studios are fitted out with changing rooms, make-up areas, catering equipment, lounging areas and 3 phase power. Sydney Props’ studios have proved to be extremely popular amongst photographers, TVCs, TV, music industries, magazines and fashion labels. The 70% discount we offer off all props makes it a particularly unique space to shoot in.

Studio 6 Sunlight Studio currently on offer for full day hire at $295 + gst, exclusive rate for a great space to shoot fashion, TVCs and comes with 70% off props hired. Call now to secure a place.

  1. Tim Abrams
    Tim Abrams

    Dear Staging Rentals

    We are an ensemble group reciting old radio plays to a live audience.
    Naturally our plays are of the 40’s to 50’s vintage.

    I was wondering if your company might have a couple of 1930’s – 1940’s cafe/restaurant table lamps.
    Measuring not more than 25cm tall.
    The purpose is to set the period of ‘’radio days’’.
    I was thinking something with a red or maroon coloured shade?

    Also would you have an old fashioned radio, one that would stand approx. a metre high or more.

    If you do not have same for hire, can you suggest another company.

    Kind regards,

    Tim Abrams
    mob 0417 662 405
    http://www.radioactivelive.net

    March 26, 2017 at 2:08 pm Reply

