Sydney Props Photo Studios

Overview
Sydney Props currently houses 8 multi-purpose studios for hire. Amongst our studios, we have a large 300 square metre rustic warehouse with distressed timber walls, two large white cycloramas (including a soundstage), a smaller themed white cyclorama, green screen studio, a natural light studio and 2 themed set studios featuring retro sets. All studios are fitted out with changing rooms, make-up areas, catering equipment, lounging areas and 3 phase power. Sydney Props’ studios have proved to be extremely popular amongst photographers, TVCs, TV, music industries, magazines and fashion labels. The 70% discount we offer off all props makes it a particularly unique space to shoot in.
Special Offer
Studio 6 Sunlight Studio currently on offer for full day hire at $295 + gst, exclusive rate for a great space to shoot fashion, TVCs and comes with 70% off props hired. Call now to secure a place.
Video
Visited 429 times, 1 Visit today
One Review
Dear Staging Rentals
We are an ensemble group reciting old radio plays to a live audience.
Naturally our plays are of the 40’s to 50’s vintage.
I was wondering if your company might have a couple of 1930’s – 1940’s cafe/restaurant table lamps.
Measuring not more than 25cm tall.
The purpose is to set the period of ‘’radio days’’.
I was thinking something with a red or maroon coloured shade?
Also would you have an old fashioned radio, one that would stand approx. a metre high or more.
If you do not have same for hire, can you suggest another company.
Kind regards,
Tim Abrams
mob 0417 662 405
http://www.radioactivelive.net