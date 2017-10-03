Luna Park Sydney’s Boardwalk unveiled by NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events

The boardwalk at Sydney’s iconic Luna Park will officially re-open tomorrow, Wednesday 4 October, in a ceremony officiated by The Hon. Adam Marshall, Minister for Tourism and Major Events.

The highly anticipated million-dollar refurbishment saw the harbourside boardwalk, which connects Luna Park ferry wharf to Lavender Bay, undergo five months of upgrades, the first since its heritage-conscious construction in 1995 under the authority of the Luna Park Reserve Trust.

Luna Park worked with the Luna Park Reserve Trust to deliver the refurbishments and not only create a walk with the most sort after views of Sydney Harbour, but to also maintain its position as a key tourism and community entertainment destination, and a prestigious events and venues host.

The opening will be followed by a reception hosted by Luna Park for The Committee for Sydney in the stunning Palais room at Luna Park.

“Upgrades to the boardwalk are part of a $20 million four year plan to redevelop Luna Park into an amusement park that offers world-class rides, venues and facilities, further cementing our position as one of Sydney’s favourite entertainment, business and tourism attractions.” Peter Hearne, Managing Director, Luna Park

“It’s especially fitting to be celebrating this milestone today, which falls on Luna Park’s 82nd birthday,” added Mr Hearne.

The re-opening of the boardwalk coincides with the completion of the Park’s most recent venue modernisation, Lavender Green, which now offers an increased capacity of 1,000 guests under a stunning new marquee.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...