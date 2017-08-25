Luna Park Venues to host 2017 Restaurant and Catering Awards third year running

Luna Park Venues is once again set to host the prestigious 2017 Savour Australia Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards – Sydney Metropolitan, for the third year running, on Monday, 18th September at the Big Top.

Luna Park Venues have been nominated as finalist across two categories, in the Best Function/Convention Centre Caterer and Wedding Category.

The Venues team has been a consistent high performer in the Restaurant and Catering Awards and is a highly regarded celebrated iconic venue destination. The Awards last year saw Luna Park Venues outperform eight other finalists recognising the talents of its functions and catering team.

The dedicated and skilled team, comprising of catering, events and food and beverage staff, work cohesively to ensure that hosting an event at Luna Park Sydney is an enjoyable and stress free experience. Internationally trained Executive Chef, Mark Taylor, and his first class culinary team are renowned for preparing exceptional dishes created using high quality, local produce.

Taylor and the team have created an array of delicacies to gratify all taste buds on the evening. Menu items include Alaskan king crab with charred corn & wood-fired tomato relish, morel dusted beef fillet with truffled cauliflower & caramelized parisienne potato and single origin chocolate delice with caramelized hazelnuts, poached baby pear and coffee cream for dessert.

Luna Park Venues, offers 14 different settings and spaces for functions and conventions, ranging in size from 30 to 1,300, and has hosted a raft of Sydney’s leading business lunch events and stellar award and functions evenings during the past year, including the Amway China Leadership Summit and Executive Assistant Network Conference – (for the 11th year running.)

James Granter, General Manager of Sales at Luna Park Venues, is once again thrilled to be nominated across both categories.

“It has been our goal to provide the very best catering Sydney has on offer in our stunning harbor side venues, our whole team can rightly be very proud, team work is a massive part of what we do today, it all comes down to creating lasting experiences for people in such an iconic location,” Mr Granter said.

The judging criteria encompassed many facets of the catering experience, including food and staff service, the function area setup and food presentation.

