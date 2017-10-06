Luxperience founder, Helen Logas has sold the successful, global travel trade institution

After six years guiding Luxperience to an overwhelming success, founder Helen Logas has sold the renowned luxury travel trade forum to US owned company Diversified Communications Australia, as of 04 October 2017, for an undisclosed sum.

Spying a niche in the marketplace, Ms Logas was inspired to create Luxperience in 2012 as a high end business to business event based in the Southern Hemisphere. The annual event continues to raise the profile of some of the world’s unique travel experiences and products and connect these to elite travel buyers and corporate meeting organisers from around the globe.

‘The trend toward more experiential products and activities demanded by the high end traveller also reinforced the need for a global travel trade event offered by Luxperience,’ says Ms Logas, Founder of Luxperience. ‘With Australia and New Zealand’s highly desired and unique experiences leading the way in attracting this type of traveller to the region, the development of the event continually attracts both exhibitors and buyers from around the world seeking to make quality business relationships. As a result we quickly acquired market share from amongst other luxury travel trade events around the world.’

‘We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Luxperience. Helen and her team have done excellent work to develop a strong brand and successful event since its launch in 2012,’ says David Longman, General Manager Diversified Communications Australasia.

The tourism industry is an exciting and vibrant one in Australia and is estimated to contribute $47.5 billion to the nation’s economy annually. The luxury end of the travel market in Australia is expected to grow sharply over the next ten years.

‘As a premium event Luxperience – which features an invitation only hosted buyer model, awards and networking opportunities – is in a great position to understand and service the needs of this growing community. It’s an industry we’re excited to be part of,’ continues Mr Longman. ‘Since the launch of Luxperience in 2012 the events have been built on similar principles to Diversified where inspiring meaningful connections are at the heart of what the event is all about. We are excited to be able to work with the team and continue the good work, delivering a world class event for the luxury and experiential travel sector.

A true influencer and innovator in the travel industry, building a multi-million dollar business is not new to Ms Logas. In 1994, she established corporate travel agency, Travelcorp Australia with one office then sold it 17 years later as an award winning national agency group with a turnover of $85m and 65 staff to CTM.

Under Ms Logas’ guidance Travelcorp was either a finalist or winner of the best corporate agency from 2003 to 2010. She was personally recognised as a finalist in the Telstra Business Woman of the Year and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2011. This travel industry experience and dedication enabled Ms Logas to establish and grow Luxperience to be an exceptional, unmissable event.

‘I’m quite emotional about selling Luxperience as it has been a major part of my life for the past six years,’ says Ms Logas. ‘I’m so proud of my team’s efforts in establishing it as a must attend event in the calendars of the global visionaries of the travel industry. I know I am handing the baton on to a worthy company in Diversified Communications.’

Diversified Communications is pleased to announce that the majority of the current Luxperience team will transition to Diversified, moving into a new home in our Kent Street offices in Sydney. Retaining the experience, industry knowledge and relationships that the team have built up, will ensure that Diversified Communications is in the best possible position to continue to deliver Luxperience for the industry, and further build on the success of this unique and fantastic event.

