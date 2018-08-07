MCB secures 2018 Australian Business Award for contribution to Victoria

The Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) has been recognised for its impact on Victoria, awarded a prestigious Australian Business Award for Community Contribution in the 2018 Australian Business Awards.

The Australian Business Awards provides notable opportunities for high-performing organisations which implement world-class business initiatives and develop innovative products and services to be acknowledged and honoured for their achievements both nationally and internationally.

MCB secured the award in the Community Contribution category, which recognise organisations that implement initiatives which have a positive impact on the community and that generate outcomes with long-term benefit.

MCB’s role in securing business events for Victoria was recognised as having a significant positive impact for the state and its citizens.

Using the example of the 20th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2014), MCB highlighted how hosting the conference in Melbourne provided a platform for people working in the field of HIV, policy makers, persons living with HIV and individuals committed to ending the pandemic, to come together to present new scientific knowledge and dialogue on the issues facing the global response to HIV.

These conversations at AIDS 2014 led to policy and legislative change and increased community awareness nationally, which had a positive impact on persons affected by HIV.

MCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Karen Bolinger said that she was excited by the acknowledgement and recognition of the work of MCB in driving long term community legacies.

“Business events are one of Victoria’s most buoyant future industries and this is driven by the impact they create immediately and into the future.

“MCB brings together the support of the entire state when we bid for conferences. These events have far-reaching and wide-ranging effect, driving economic prosperity, profiling Victoria as a place to do business and study, showcasing the state’s sector strengths, creating trade and investment opportunities, showcasing policy leadership and bringing world leaders to our shore for best practice knowledge exchange.

“They also deliver ground breaking research seeking cures for many diseases and looking at future technologies that will save lives, create the next generation of jobs and position Melbourne as a place to live, study and work into the future.

“Business events are often regarded as the quiet achiever for the state, so it’s a real coup to receive this accolade in recognising our impact.”

Minister for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren said the work of MCB places Victoria on the world stage for business events.

“Melbourne has an enviable reputation for hosting world class events thanks to the work of Melbourne Convention Bureau.

“I applaud this significant achievement in receiving the Australian Business Award for their contribution to the Victorian community and will continue to support their efforts to secure impactful business events for Victoria.”

As a winner at the Australian awards, MCB will be entered into the international chapter of the program at the World Business Awards later this year.

