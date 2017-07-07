MCEC Chief Executive appointed to AIPC Board

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s (MCEC) Chief Executive, Peter King was appointed to the International Association of Convention Centre’s (AIPC) Board of Directors during their 2017 General Assembly held in Sydney, Australia this week.

AIPC represents a global network of more than 180 of the world’s leading convention centres across 59 countries, all committed to excellence in convention centre management. Their membership represents over 900 active management professionals in diverse fields of centre management, hosting a broad representation of industry knowledge and expertise.

Mr King said he was excited to be appointed to the Board and was particularly looking forward to representing the Australasian region.

“The Australasian business events industry is regarded as one of the most competitive and creative in the world and we’re driven by being nimble and customer centric.

“If we want to continue to successfully compete with the likes of Europe and the US, it’s important that we’re actively represented and engaged in the global environment through AIPC,” Mr King said.

“I have enjoyed my regular involvement with AIPC over the past five years and am looking forward to increasing this through my contribution to the Board. AIPC recognises and promotes the essential role of the international meetings industry in supporting economic development, developing professional skills, and researching and benchmarking what is a very diverse business sector.

“AIPC is a successful and focussed organisation, and I am looking to build on the legacy of those who have gone before me,” Mr King added.

Mr King also represents the meetings and events industry on a number of Boards in Australia, including Deputy Chairman of both the Business Events Council of Australia (BECA) and the Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB), along with the Exhibition and Events Association of Australia (EEAA). He is also on the Board of the Melbourne Cricket Club which operates the nation’s largest sporting venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...