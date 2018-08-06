MCEC makes a dairy good haul at the Australian Food Awards

In another successful year, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s (MCEC) pastry chefs have added two gold and four silver medals to their impressive list of credentials, at the 2018 Australian Food Awards.

MCEC’s Executive Pastry Chef, Alessandro Bartesaghi credits the talent and passion within his team to continuously create award-winning products.

“At MCEC we are committed to using only the finest quality, locally sourced produce,” said Bartesaghi.

“Everything we prepare is made fresh, in-house and by hand. This philosophy is what makes our kitchen so exceptional in the events industry and why we continue to be recognised amongst some of Australia’s best food producers.

”MCEC’s single origin dark chocolate sorbet was named ‘Best in Class (Sorbet) in Victoria’ and will progress to be considered for a Champions Trophy in the frozen dessert category, with winners announced on 6 September.

MCEC’s awarded products were:

Gold

• Single origin dark chocolate sorbet (Best in Class)

• Coconut and pineapple sorbet

Silver

• Vanilla yoghurt

• Hazelnut ice cream

• Caramelised fig and Rutherglen Muscat ice cream

• Lemon and blueberry sorbet

