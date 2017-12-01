MCEC named Best Venue Team for second consecutive year in the 2017 EEAA Awards

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) was last night awarded Best Venue Team at the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) Awards for Excellence, the second consecutive year the venue has received the award in the category.

The award recognises the team’s outstanding delivery of the annual Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress (ITS 2016), held at MCEC in October 2016.

The EEAA Awards for Excellence honour organisers, venues, suppliers and people working in trade and consumer shows across Australia and New Zealand.

MCEC’s venue team was critical to ensuring the seamless delivery of ITS 2016, acting as a true event partner and providing support and recommendations that contributed to its overall success.

MCEC’s Chief Executive, Peter King, said the win was recognition of the venue’s customer centric approach, and commended the venue team’s ability to respond and adapt to the event’s changing requirements.

“To receive this award for the second consecutive year is an outstanding achievement and truly a reflection of the people who make MCEC the best venue in Australia for business events,” Mr King said.

“Our team is always 100 per cent focused on our customers, and demonstrated exceptional teamwork and adaptability throughout the entire planning process.

“This event was 11 years in the making from the initial bid to delivery, and required skilful planning to ensure a great outcome for the customer.

“I am incredibly proud to be part of such a vibrant and dynamic events industry in Australia and congratulate all the finalists and winners at last night’s awards, who all demonstrated outstanding achievement in their respective categories,” Mr King added.

ITS 2016 was the second-largest international conference ever held at MCEC, occupying over 80 per cent of the venue and 19,500 square metres of floor space.

With unique event challenges including an unusually high number of stakeholders working in various Australian and overseas locations, and complex exhibitor stand builds and requirements, ITS required a dedicated MCEC in-house team of 10 to ensure it was delivered to the highest standard.

Applying learnings from the 2015 event, MCEC’s venue team worked alongside ITS to identify key challenges and provided recommendations to grow the event’s impact. As a result, the event was attended by a record 11,500 delegates from 73 countries, and generated $25 million in economic impact to Victoria.