MCEC recognised as an Employer of Choice

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) has been named an ‘Employer of Choice’ for the second year running by the Australian Business Awards 2018.

The annual awards recognises organisations which have developed leading workplaces that maximise the full potential of their workforce through practices that demonstrate effective employee recruitment, engagement and retention.

MCEC’s diverse and inclusive culture, wide range of health and wellbeing activities, and in-depth career development programs were key to its recognition as an Employer of Choice.

MCEC Chef Executive, Peter King said it was an honour to receive the recognition.

“As we expand our business and venue, we have never been in a stronger position as an organisation. We have an innovative, service driven and visionary team of employees with a culture that inspires excellence,” King said.

“Being named an Employer of Choice, is testament to our people, who work hard every day to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers.”

MCEC Director of People, Culture and Business Improvement, Helen Fairclough said being an Employer of Choice will help MCEC continue to attract the very best talent.

“I’d like to thank all of our employees for making MCEC a great place to work for their colleagues and a great place for our customers,” Ms Fairclough said.

“For the second year in a row, this award recognises our friendly and inclusive culture, where employees feel valued and can expect anything and experience everything.”

“With strong foundations now in place, we can focus on ensuring we are a leading employer of choice in both the Australian and wider global industry,’ Ms Fairclough added.

As a winner of the Australian awards, MCEC will again be benchmarked in the international chapter of the program at The World Business Awards.

