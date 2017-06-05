MCEC remains Australasia’s undisputed leading Meetings and Conference Centre six years running

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) was last night named Australasia’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre for the sixth consecutive year at the prestigious World Travel Awards in China.

Despite increased competition, MCEC continues to cement its credentials as a leader in the business events industry, with its superior infrastructure, outstanding event capabilities, and innovative and customer-centric approach helping to secure the global accolade again.

MCEC’s Chief Executive, Peter King said it was a terrific outcome for the venue to once again be recognised as Australasia’s leading venue and acknowledged the wider efforts of the team.

“It takes a lot of hard work and determination by the entire MCEC team to maintain our number one spot in this industry. We are constantly evolving, determined to innovate, adapt and create incredible event experiences for our customers, and I think this repeat accolade is evidence of this.

“We see our venue as much more than simply a place for hosting meetings and conferences. MCEC is recognised as an important communal hub in Melbourne, where both Melburnian’s and international delegates alike gather to share and exchange knowledge and ideas. Our relationship and connection with our city is what sets us apart,” Mr King said.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) also recently recognised Melbourne as the number one city in Australia for delegate attendance, ranking the city 43 places ahead of its closest Australian competitor, Sydney.

“Melbourne is always high on the list of locations for big conferences worldwide, because we do them so well. Our city has a gift for hosting business events, thanks to our great mix of infrastructure and culture.

“With our current venue expansion quickly progressing and a number of exciting developments in the works, we are confident we will be able to maintain our leading position for many years to come,” Mr King added.

The World Travel Awards have been acknowledging and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry for 24 years. The awards are selected via votes cast by travel professionals and high-end tourism consumers.

