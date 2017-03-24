MCEC trifecta at Victorian MEA Awards

It was a clean sweep last night for Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), who once again triumphed at the Victorian Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) Industry Awards by adding another three accolades to its list of State titles.

The venue was recognised for its industry excellence, awarded best ‘Meeting Venue 500 Delegates or More’ and top ‘Banqueting and Catering’ for Victoria. MCEC’s Operations Manager, Darren Southurst was also awarded the prestigious ‘Operations Person of the Year’ award.

MCEC’s Chief Operating Officer, Leighton Wood acknowledged the ongoing contribution of MCEC’s team as the key to the venue’s continued success.

“Over the past few years we have worked hard to attract top talent to our high performing team to drive exceptional event delivery, and we’re honoured to once again be recognised with these outstanding results.

“These awards support years of hard work and dedication, and an ongoing commitment to an excellent customer expereince. It’s always terrific to see the team recognised for their efforts,” Mr Wood said.

The MEA Awards are a premier accolade in the Australian meetings and events field, and provide the perfect platform for MCEC to benchmark their

business against the best in the industry.

“I would also like to congratulate Darren Southurst on achieving this significant personal accolade. His driven and can-do attitude is incredibly valued at MCEC, and he continually goes above and beyond to ensure we host truly successful events.

“Darren epitomises everything a great Operations Manager should be. It’s fantastic MEA provides a platform to recognise these valuable individuals too,” Mr Wood added.

MCEC is now a finalist for the above categories in the 2016 MEA National Awards, which will be announced at the MEA National Conference on Tuesday 2 May 2017.