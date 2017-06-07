MCI joins the Creative Consortium to bring C2 Conference to Melbourne in November 2017

MCI, the world’s leading provider of strategic engagement and activation solutions for the international meetings and events industry, joins forces with C2 International, with the support of the Victorian State Government and the Melbourne Convention Bureau in bringing the world’s most innovative business conference to the Asia Pacific region, Australia for the first time ever.

C2 is not your ordinary business event. C2, founded initially by Cirque du Soleil and its creative agency Sid Lee, brings a unique approach to exploring commerce and creativity that will transform the way that participants do business. It’s a collaborative environment specifically designed to provoke collisions and spark new ideas based on an overarching theme, using a combination of talks, workshops, experimental brainstorming sessions, meet ups, performances and festivities that have been described as “challenging conventions” by The Economist, and “a business conference unlike any other” by Harvard Business Review. For the first time since its conception, C2 is on its way to Melbourne following six successful launches in its birthplace in Montreal, Canada.

For C2 Melbourne 2017, the theme will be “Ecosystems”, and the programming will explore fields like technology, arts and design, marketing, impact and leadership. “As the team at C2 was imagining where we may go for the first ever large scale C2 outside of Canada, we sought cities with a rich culture, an intoxicating energy and a readiness to work together to set the stage that will reset imagination and unleash new ideas for business leaders, innovators and creatives from around the world”, said Richard St-Pierre, President of C2.

In the same spirit, MCI Group CEO, Sébastien Tondeur highlighted that: “Our partnership with C2 embodies our mutual love for ideas and delivering not just innovation but true progress”. He continued by stating “At MCI we are passionate about leveraging our unique ability to globalize services for all of our clients and look forward to working with C2 to bring the nexus of creativity and commerce to Melbourne.”

The Victorian Government has put innovation at the centre of its agenda and Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Philip Dalidakis said the state was excited to have secured the C2 event. “Melbourne is the ideas capital of Australia and the perfect host city for an event that is all about how creativity and new ideas can drive new business opportunities. The Victorian Government is investing heavily in innovation because we know it is the key to the business ideas that will drive our economy in the future”.

Similarly, Karen Bolinger, Melbourne Convention Bureau’s CEO, mentioned that “Melbourne has always been Australia’s pacesetter in the events space, and we have a mandate to continue to be a world leader by bringing the best events to our city. With C2 Montreal named the number one innovative business conference for two consecutive years, we knew this was an event of our city’s calibre. Melbourne has been named the world’s most liveable city for six consecutive years, and prosperity is the essential foundation for our liveability”.

C2 invites innovators across fields and sectors to engage with participants in a multimedia stage environment designed to yield collective ‘ah-ha’ moments. Visit www.c2melbourne.com for news and updates, including location, key note speakers & program.

