MEA 2017 national industry award winners announced

Meeting and Events Australia announced the national winners of their 2017 Industry Awards in a succinct ceremony at the Adelaide Convention Centre last night.

The swiftness of the ceremony, despite the 35 awards to be handed out, was in part due to the fast-talking Cosi from South Aussie and an audience-imposed 30 second limit on speeches.

ASE congratulates all the winners.

Association Event of the Year: MCI Australia for the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress

Government Event of the Year: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit for the 2017 Principals Conference

Corporate Event of the Year: Belle Laide Events for TEDxSydney

Special Event of the Year: Staging Connections NSW for the Asian Paints Privilege Club Convention

Exhibition of the Year: Tourism Portfolio/ World Corporate Travel for Get Global

Public Event of the Year: Lateral Event Management for L’Étape Australia by le Tour de France

Cause Related Event of the Year: Scope Productions for SOS Fractured Fairytale Gala Dinner

Regional Event of the Year: Lateral Event Management for L’Étape Australia by le Tour de France

Professional Conference Organisation: MCI Australia

Audio Visual Services: Novatech Creative Event Technology

Event Technology: Ungerboeck Software International

Specialist Services and Suppliers: PBM Safety

Event Marketing: Milestone Creative Australia for The Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art

Exhibition Services: ExpoNet

Sales, Marketing or Business Development Person of the Year: Alana Hay, Milestone Creative Australia

Innovation: Ungerboeck Software International for the Exhibitor Service Desk

Event Management Team – Government: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit

Event Management Team – Corporate: The Star Entertainment Centre

Event Agency: International Productions

Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500: Crowne Plaza Terrigal

Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity more than 500: Darwin Convention Centre

Unique Event Venue with Accommodation: Q Station Sydney Harbour National Park Manly

Unique Event Venue without Accommodation: State Library Victoria

Metropolitan Destination Marketing Organisation or Bureau: Sydney Olympic Park

Banqueting & Catering: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Event Manager of the Year – PCO: Cindy-Lee Bakos, MCI Melbourne

Event Manager of the Year – Agency: Megan Peters, International Productions

Event Manager of the Year – In-House: Liz Williamson, Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit

YMEA Future Leader: Rebecca Nguyen, GEMS Event Management Australia

Education & Training: TAFE NSW Ultimo

Social Legacy: Epicure at the Melbourne Town Hall, The Gingerbread Village

Platinum Award – Company: Crown Plaza Terrigal, Meeting Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500, and Lateral Event Management, Regional Event of the Year

Platinum Award – Individual: Megan Peters, International Productions

Outstanding Contribution Award: Alec Gilbert