MEA 2017 national industry award winners announced

Meeting and Events Australia announced the national winners of their 2017 Industry Awards in a succinct ceremony at the Adelaide Convention Centre last night.
The swiftness of the ceremony, despite the 35 awards to be handed out, was in part due to the fast-talking Cosi from South Aussie and an audience-imposed 30 second limit on speeches.
ASE congratulates all the winners.
Association Event of the Year: MCI Australia for the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress
Government Event of the Year: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit for the 2017 Principals Conference
Corporate Event of the Year: Belle Laide Events for TEDxSydney
Special Event of the Year: Staging Connections NSW for the Asian Paints Privilege Club Convention
Exhibition of the Year: Tourism Portfolio/ World Corporate Travel for Get Global
Public Event of the Year: Lateral Event Management for L’Étape Australia by le Tour de France
Cause Related Event of the Year: Scope Productions for SOS Fractured Fairytale Gala Dinner
Regional Event of the Year: Lateral Event Management for L’Étape Australia by le Tour de France
Professional Conference Organisation: MCI Australia
Audio Visual Services: Novatech Creative Event Technology
Event Technology: Ungerboeck Software International
Specialist Services and Suppliers: PBM Safety
Event Marketing: Milestone Creative Australia for The Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art
Exhibition Services: ExpoNet
Sales, Marketing or Business Development Person of the Year: Alana Hay, Milestone Creative Australia
Innovation: Ungerboeck Software International for the Exhibitor Service Desk
Event Management Team – Government: Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit
Event Management Team – Corporate: The Star Entertainment Centre
Event Agency: International Productions
Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500: Crowne Plaza Terrigal
Meeting, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity more than 500: Darwin Convention Centre
Unique Event Venue with Accommodation: Q Station Sydney Harbour National Park Manly
Unique Event Venue without Accommodation: State Library Victoria
Metropolitan Destination Marketing Organisation or Bureau: Sydney Olympic Park
Banqueting & Catering: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Event Manager of the Year – PCO: Cindy-Lee Bakos, MCI Melbourne
Event Manager of the Year – Agency: Megan Peters, International Productions
Event Manager of the Year – In-House: Liz Williamson, Queensland Department of Education, Programs & Events Unit
YMEA Future Leader: Rebecca Nguyen, GEMS Event Management Australia
Education & Training: TAFE NSW Ultimo
Social Legacy: Epicure at the Melbourne Town Hall, The Gingerbread Village
Platinum Award – Company: Crown Plaza Terrigal, Meeting Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity less than 500, and Lateral Event Management, Regional Event of the Year
Platinum Award – Individual: Megan Peters, International Productions
Outstanding Contribution Award: Alec Gilbert