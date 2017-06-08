MEA announces second Leaders’ Breakfast for Sydney

Meetings & Events Australia will host its second Leaders’ Breakfast 7.30am to 9.00am on 6 July 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Sydney.

The event will focus on the international events market and we’re delighted to have Jan Tonkin, Managing Director of the Conference Company based in New Zealand and President of the International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO), and Rod Cameron Executive Director of the Brussels-based International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC) and Manager of the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) joining us.

This facilitated session will consider the influence of conventions and meetings on destinations around the world and on organisations that conduct international conventions. Jan and Rod will discuss the latest trends in conference and event management and the evolution of major convention centres around the world.

“There’s so much happening in the global events industry right now. This session will look at how we’re reacting to security risks, travel restrictions, economic and social disruption that is currently impacting us”, commented MEA Chief Executive Robyn Johnson,

“This is a great opportunity to hear Jan and Rod talk about the Australian events sector in an international context. We are delighted to have them present at this MEA Leaders’ Breakfast”.

