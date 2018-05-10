MEA conference follow up – The Art of Business Drinking: 10 Essential Tips

Cocktail functions, awards dinners and after parties are the core networking opportunities at any conference and the annual MEA conference is no exception.
Ian Whitworth
Champion networker, marketer and well-known industry figure Ian Whitworth has published a guide to the art of business drinking.
It’s drawn from his book Kill All MBAs, out later in the year, which combines Whitworth’s dry humour with advice on how he and his partners built a large business, Scene Change, from startup.
“The presentations were outstanding, but the greater business opportunities occur after dark,” said Whitworth of the MEA conference.
“It’s not exaggerating to say Scene Change would be at least a third smaller without work that comes from cocktail party skills and late-night discussions in dark bars. So it’s vital to get it right.”
Business drinking offers so much scope to be charming and likeable, or to damage your business and personal brands beyond repair. Whitworth’s tips include how to lift your cocktail conversation skills, how to tell which of your staff should be allowed to represent your business in Loose Situations, and when you should pick up the tab.
