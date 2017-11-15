MEA launch Diploma of Event Management online course

Meetings & Events Australia has confirmed its status as a Registered Training Organisation until 2024 and has today launched its new SIT50316 Diploma of Event Management as part of a new education and professional development model for the events industry. This model provides flexible learning in event management combining practical training from industry experts with online learning. This course is designed to enable students to manage their study around their work commitments.

Students from all over Australia will have the opportunity to study what they want, at their own pace and in their own time from their desktop or mobile devices. Students can start the Diploma course anytime throughout the year and the curriculum also allows students to select the course subjects that best support their career goals.

Students will be supported by an experienced trainer who will guide and assist them in completing the course. Two day workshops addressing specific units will be scheduled every ten weeks for students to attend in person or via an online link. These Workshops will provide practical knowledge and showcase case studies and experiences from experts working in the events industry. The Workshops will also be open to non-diploma students, who simply wish to update their skills and gain new knowledge.

Diploma students will receive an annual MEA Student Membership giving them access to our professional development and networking events held in each state and territory at reduced rates.

The Diploma course is part of the career pathway offered by Meetings & Events Australia to grow and nurture young event professionals. This pathway includes professional development, mentor and scholarship programs to build on the skills needed by the industry. Please refer to the MEA website for details on all of these programs.

Findings of the recent Australian Workplace Skills Shortage Survey of the Events Industry organised by MEA, highlighted a large skills gaps in the sector for experienced event managers at both the mid and senior levels. MEA has developed this course to help fill these gaps.

MEA Members can enrol in the SIT50316 Diploma of Event Management at discounted rates. Click here to download the Diploma Brochure or go to the Meetings & Events website