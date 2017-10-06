MEA launches updated Meetings Essentials online course

The Meetings & Events Australia’s Essentials in Meetings Management is now available online.

This resource has been designed as an introductory course for those who may be interested in event management as a career but are unsure what it involves and whether this is the right career choice for them.

MEA CEO, Robyn Johnson says, “This course provides a good foundation to learn about the events industry and what it takes to be an Event Manager. You will learn the language, structure, skills required to organise a quality meeting or event”.

The Meetings Essentials Online Program can be used by individuals as a knowledge entry point into the meetings and events industry; an induction tool for new employees or as a performance measurement tool for employees ready to move onto more senior roles.

There are 11 topics in the course that includes setting meeting/event objectives, budget, sponsorship management, venue selection, food and beverage, exhibitions and on-site management. The course can be purchased as a package or topics can be purchased separately if students only want to study specific areas of event management.

This is a non-accredited course, however it does involve assessments which will be reviewed by a qualified trainer assessor and each student will receive a Certificate of Completion for the topics successfully completed.

For further information on the course go to the MEA website:

