MEA members invited to nominate Outstanding Industry Achievement

As part of a major overhaul of the MEA Awards Program, MEA members are invited to submit nominations for the recipient of the annual Meetings & Events Australia’s “Outstanding Industry Contribution Award”.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of MEA, says “The selection process for this Award allows the industry to have a voice as to who they believe should be acknowledged as the individual who has contributed significantly to the events industry. Nominations will be confidential and must be made by a member of MEA, however, the nominee does not need to be a MEA member.”

The Award criteria have been modelled on the Australian of the Year submission process. Chair of Judges, Ian Stuart explains, “All nominations will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges, consisting of a panel of previous Outstanding Contribution Award recipients plus non-industry adjudicators.“ He added, There are 12 previous recipients of the MEA Outstanding Industry Contribution Award including Elizabeth Rich, Geoff Donaghy, Roslyn McLeod OAM, Sandra Chipchase, Ian Stuart and Nigel Collin. More recipients are listed on the MEA website

Nominations are now open and the criteria with details of how MEA members can nominate an outstanding individual are available on the MEA website . Follow the links to the Award criteria and nomination form.

There is no cost to nominate an individual for this Award, however each MEA member is limited to one nomination.

The recipient of this Award will be announced at the MEA National Awards Dinner as part of the MEA National Conference, to be held in Adelaide in May 2018.