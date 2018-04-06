MEA NSW Industry Awards recognise event leader, Staging Connections

Staging Connections were thrilled to accept the award for Special Event of the Year at last night’s Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) 2017 NSW Awards dinner, held at the Powerhouse Museum, Sydney.

Staging Connections won the award for their efforts for the Asian Paints Privilege Club Convention 2017 – accepted by an ecstatic local events team.

The incentive – managed by Project Lead, Kara Johnson, and Head of Special Events, John Schryver – was acknowledged by industry peers as a true testament to the team’s creative production capabilities in a highly competitive field.

This accolade recognises Staging Connections’ ongoing dedication to producing outstanding business events, as well as their significant contribution to the Australian event industry.

The award highlights the standard of special event production the team at Staging Connections continues to produce, with the incentive seeing over 1,000 delegates participating in 12 events across multiple locations.

A key achievement at the event was the innovative uses of gesture control. One stand-out example utilised the technology to interactively reveal street murals that Asian Paints had sponsored around Mumbai. The team gave the president an ordinary paintbrush, and he mimicked the action of ‘painting’ in the air on stage as the beautiful murals were revealed.

In his acceptance for Special Event of the Year, Staging Connections National Sales Director, Michael Magafa, recognised what a collaborative experience the event was,

“I want to congratulate the entire team involved in the creation of this event from concept to execution. This award reaffirms that we have the talent to produce truly world-class events and our passion is a key driver to achieving this.

Our client allowed us to push the boundaries and implement technologies their audience hadn’t seen before. This award highlights the standard of world-class events our production division continues to produce.”

The prestigious award is judged by a panel of industry and independent judges to celebrate excellence and best business practice in the meeting and events industry. The aim of the MEA Industry Awards is to encourage professionals to excel in the achievement of their business and personal goals.

The Staging Connections team will go on to compete for nation-wide title at the MEA National Awards at the Adelaide Convention Centre on Tuesday, 8 May 2018.