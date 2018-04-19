MEA replaces YMEA with new initiative

Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) has today launched “Future Leaders”, an enhanced initiative that replaces Young MEA, as the next step in its focus on ensuring the industry provides a career path for members and the skilled professionals needed in the events industry.

Recognising that the industry must nurture the event industry leaders of tomorrow if the nation is to maintain Australia’s reputation as a global leader in event delivery, MEA CEO Robyn Johnson says “YMEA has delivered great results over the years and has provided a stepping stone for many of our most accomplished members. It is an excellent example of how we’ve engaged with up and coming professionals in our industry, which is something other associations often struggled to achieve.

“The change to Future Leaders is being driven by our YMEA members who are keen to develop new strategies around fresh ideas. The Future Leaders program will help our emerging industry professionals build on their expertise and ensure we continue to have a sustainable and strong events industry.”

The newly formed Future Leaders will meet for this first time at the MEA 2018 Conference to set objectives and strategies. A Future Leaders Forum will become a regular part of the program at the annual MEA Conference.

Each state and territory will look to establish a MEA Future Leaders group and set up online groups to foster communication across the country.