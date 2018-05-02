MEETINGS 2018 social events designed to entertain and inspire

CINZ MEETINGS 2018 guests will be treated to the latest in entertainment and inspiration when they arrive in Auckland later this month.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says MEETINGS always showcases exceptional experiences for its 650 hosted buyers and exhibitors.

“Our guests are all leading business event organisers who are ready to be impressed. Throughout their stay at MEETINGS we will be sharing New Zealand’s unique manaakitanga – warm hospitality, generosity and respect,” she says.

The red carpet will be rolled out for hosted buyers, media and exhibitors when they are welcomed on Tuesday 29 May to MEETINGS’ elegant opening event at Auckland Town Hall, part of the Auckland Conventions Venues and Events portfolio.

“Built in 1911 and renowned for its magnificent Edwardian Baroque design, the Town Hall’s stained-glass windows, ornate plasterwork and spectacular chandeliers make this a beautiful venue,” she says.

With styling by the Events Group, led by Meredith Drucker and Heather Shaw, the scene will be set for a real sense of occasion. The Kitchen by SkyCity will be creating a myriad of food stations with an impressive central bar. Entertainment for the MEETINGS welcome event is organised by Find a Band.

Two days later, the biggest event of New Zealand industry’s social calendar, the MEETINGS 2018 Dinner promises to be a night to remember on Thursday 31 May, hosted at The Pullman.

“We’re mixing it up this year with plenty of opportunity to relax and mingle club-style. It’s the chance for everyone who worked hard at MEETINGS to

celebrate at this special party styled by Event Impressions.”

Event Impressions Director, Jacqui Alexander says the industry night of the year gives them the opportunity to develop new product and showcase it to a large number of their clients and their peers. “We love a challenge, and this year we plan to really put the boom-boom into the room,” she says.

The Production and Music Agency is pulling out all the stops to bring guests superb live music and entertainment. Staging Connections are on board for all the audio-visual components, and the evening’s MC is master entertainer Greg Ward.

Throughout the two-day exhibition at ASB Showgrounds, nutritious and delicious morning and afternoon teas, and lunches will be served by The Kitchen at SkyCity. Coffee carts and specialist tea stations will be offering complimentary made-to-order drinks throughout the show. MEETINGS’ buyers and exhibitors can also look forward to Mix and Mingle drinks and tasting platters on the show floor after the first day of scheduled appointments on Wednesday 30 May.