Meetings & Events Australia 2018 announces Annabel Crabb as MEA conference local champion at website launch

Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) has launched the 2018 National Conference website www.mea2018.org with the exciting announcement that the ultimate Conference in the Events Industry welcomes Annabel Crabb, proud South Australian, as the inaugural MEA Conference Local Champion.

MEA’s CEO Robyn Johnson said, “We were delighted when Annabel Crabb accepted our invitation to be the MEA Conference Local Champion and we are especially pleased that she will be part of the Opening Ceremony. Adelaide and South Australia will be a fabulous host and destination for the 2018 MEA National Conference and we look forward to seeing the industry there ”.

The Conference will be held from 6 to 8 May 2018 at Adelaide Convention Centre in the just opened East Building and the conference will be making the most of this fantastic new space.

Plans are well underway to deliver pre-conference famils to showcase the exciting new venues and attractions in South Australia. Ms Johnson said “This conference will offer new experiences for delegates which is the objective of the MEA conference. The business program will showcase new and innovative approaches to delivering professional development with thought provoking sessions to appeal to all the MEA membership”.

The Conference website has all the current information about the conference program and activities and will be updated continuously.

