Meetings & Events Australia announces regional membership

Meetings & Event Australia (MEA) has announced a new regional membership category. Regional Membership will be open to companies and individuals delivering events or event services outside capital cities and major centres across Australia.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of MEA, said, “The business events industry is a growing economic contributor to regional communities. MEA is pleased to be able to offer a membership package to acknowledge and support regional event operators. This new package will provide regional operators access to MEA’s educational programs and events industry resources to enhance their expertise in this growing sector”.

The first organisation to join MEA as a Regional Member is The Events Centre in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. The Events Centre General Manager, Gary Mears, said, “The Events Centre Caloundra is both excited and honoured to be the official first Regional Member of MEA. As meeting industry advocates, we see MEA as a leader in providing important access to information, contacts and online tools to progress our organisation, in particular we will be making the most of the online support that is provided by MEA for sales training and building client relationships”.

The MEA Conference program this year featured a session on regional events with a focus on festivals. MEA will continue to include regional events in its annual conference program to highlight the contribution that they make to their local economies and Australia’s.

MEA is also creating a Regional Committee that will allow the regions to have a voice in the events industry.

A Regional Business Event Award category is being added to our revamped annual awards program. Details of the entry criteria for this award will be released in October this year.

Regional events contribute to local economies and that they not only impact the destination financially, but also provide employment and build stronger and engaged communities

Details of regional memberships are available on the MEA website.

