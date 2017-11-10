Meetings & Events Australia – educating the events industry

Meetings & Events Australia has received confirmation from the Australian Skills Quality Authority that its registration as a trainer provider has been extended until 2024.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of Meetings & Events Australia said, “MEA is very pleased to have its Registered Training Organisation status confirmed. In the current environment it is critical that, as the events industry’s peak body, MEA continues to create and deliver vocational education and training for the Australian events sector that keeps professional standards high to help ensure long term sustainability”.

MEA has been working very hard over the past six months to develop a new education and professional development model for the events industry. MEA will be launching a new education program offering a flexible training and learning tool designed so that study can easily be managed around work commitments.

Ms Johnson commented, “This is an extremely valuable training tool as it will combine online learning with practical presentations and, as a bonus, include access to MEA’s professional development and networking programs”.

In 2018 MEA will be delivering a range of professional development programs in all states and territories – either face-to-face or through webinars.

“MEA will look to partner with other training organisations to ensure that every events industry sector has access to high quality training and to ensure professional development is strengthened and continually updated to meet changing demands”, Mr Johnson concluded.