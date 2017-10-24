Meetings & Events Australia launches overhauled national awards program

Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) is excited to announce the launch of its revamped National Awards Program.

A working group – consisting of representatives from all sectors of the events industry – scrutinised and restructured the Program’s categories, questions and format. The number of awards to be presented is similar to previous years; more than 16 Awards have been consolidated, rewritten or renamed.

New awards include an Innovation Award, a Social Legacy Award, recognising the social and financial impact events deliver to destinations and communities, Unique Event venue with accommodation, Creative Design, Education and Training, and several awards for Associations, Government and regional events.

The complex two-part application process has been streamlined into one simple application and the application period has been extended into mid-February, so more entries are anticipated than ever before. The qualifying period for this first year is from 1

October 2016 to 31 December 2017 to transition from the previous program. From 2018, the Awards will cover the events held within each calendar year. The coveted MEA trophy is also undergoing a facelift, with the mantle-worthy display piece to be unveiled at the State Awards in April 2018.

Alana Hay, Chair of the Awards Review Working Group, said, “The new MEA National Awards Program more accurately reflects the meetings and events industry, the breadth of the MEA membership and the depth of innovation and creativity that is required to deliver exceptional meetings, events and experiences. This is your opportunity to reflect on your work, showcase your expertise and celebrate outstanding success with the best of the best from all sectors of the industry. I encourage MEA members to submit an application for an Award.”

Awards will be judged by a panel of esteemed industry leaders from all sectors of the industry under the guidance of the Head of Judges, Ian Stuart. The State finalists and winners will be announced in April at State Awards events to be held around the country, with the winners of the National Awards to be presented at the gala dinner on the last night of the 2018 MEA Conference, to be held in Adelaide.

The Awards portal is now live until the 5pm 14 February 2018, providing MEA members ample time to collaborate with their clients and colleagues and submit an entry.

LIST OF 2017 AWARDS Events of the Year

Association Event of the Year NEW

Government Event of the Year NEW

Corporate Event of the Year

Event of the Year UPDATED

Exhibition of the Year

Public Event of the Year

Cause Related Event of the Year

Regional Event of the Year NEW

Event Management Awards

Professional Conference Organisation UPDATED

Event Management Team – Association NEW

Event Management Team – Government NEW

Event Management Team – Corporate

Event Agency NEW

Venue Awards

Meeting Exhibition or Event Venue – Capacity less than 500 UPDATED

Meeting Exhibition or Event Venue – Capacity more than 500 UPDATED

Unique Event venue with accommodation NEW

Unique Event Venue without accommodation NEW

Event Production and Services Awards

Banqueting and Catering

Audio Visual Services UPDATED

Event Technology NEW

Specialist Services and Suppliers NEW

Creative Design NEW

Event Marketing NEW

Exhibition Services

Destination Marketing Awards

Metropolitan Destination Marketing Organisation or Bureau UPDATED

Regional Destination Marketing Organisation or Bureau UPDATED

Event Professional Awards

Operations Person of the Year

Sales, Marketing or Business Development Person of the Year UPDATED

Event Manager of the Year – PCO

Event Manager of the Year – Agency NEW

Event Manager of the Year – In-house UPDATED

YMEA Future Leader

Education and Training Award NEW Social Legacy Award NEW Innovation Award NEW

Outstanding Industry Contribution Award UPDATED

Platinum Award – Event Company of the Year

Platinum Award – Event Professional of the Year