Meetings & Events Australia launches social legacy project

Meetings & Events Australia has partnered with Centium Software, developers of EventsAIR, to launch its Social Legacy research project designed to capture the details of the donations events contribute to local communities and charities as part of corporate social responsibility programs.

MEA has created a Social Legacy platform on its website that enables event owners and organisers to record the many donations of time, supplies and financial support that this sector contributes to social programs and charities across Australia and to international organisations. These stories will enable MEA to measure these contributions and to continue to advocate and promote the value of the event sector.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of MEA, said, “In 2014 the Business Events Council of Australia carried out research on the economic impact of business events however, these events also contribute enormously to local charities and communities that that was not picked up in this research”.

Trevor Gardiner, CEO of Centium Software said, “Centium Software is very proud to partner with MEA on this research initiative. This information has long gone under the radar and I commend MEA for taking a lead on capturing the many stories of “giving back” by the business events sector.

It is proposed that these stories will be available annually together with a report card on the estimated value that business events contribute to Australia’s social and economic prosperity. The first report will be available at the end of 2018.

MEA encourages all meetings and event organisers that have corporate social responsibility programs to tell their stories. MEA recognises that these programs are often carried out not to attract attention, as organisations want to remain anonymous, therefore names of the event and the organisations do not need to be included in the information.

To lodge a report on your event social legacy go to the MEA website