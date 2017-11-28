Meetings & Events Australia launches the 2018 Ungerboeck Young Professionals Scholarship

Applications are now open to nominate for this highly prized event industry program. Now in its fourteenth year, this Scholarship has supported 88 future leaders from all sectors of the events industry across Australia.

Meetings & Events Australia and Ungerboeck Software are firmly committed to supporting and nurturing the development of future events industry leaders and fostering the growth of young professionals in the events industry. This Scholarship offers young event professionals the opportunity to attend the MEA Annual National Conference that will be held in Adelaide 6-8 May 2018 to develop their skills, build professional relationships and network with industry leaders.

The Ungerboeck Young Professional Scholarship is open to young professionals working in the meetings and events industry with one Scholarship awarded in each state and territory.

To be eligible, the applicant must be:

 30 years of age or under at date of applications closing with less than 3 years’ full time experience in the Meetings & Events Industry

 Hold a position in the company that would not necessarily entitle them to attend the Conference

 Have demonstrated commitment to their job and a keen interest in the Meetings Industry

 Employed by a MEA member

 Available for interview in mid-February 2018.

 If successful, must be able to attend the 2018 National Conference in Adelaide 6 – 8 May 2018

The scholarship entitlements:

 Registration to the Conference

 Air travel and accommodation (3 nights) for the Conference from the nearest capital city.

To apply, click here.