Mega Chinese incentive group converge on Melbourne

Melbourne’s international reputation for delivering superior incentive reward programs was strengthened with the arrival of a mega Chinese incentive group, Perfect China, into Melbourne last week.

A major coup for the state, just under 3,000 delegates landed in Melbourne from China, the largest Chinese incentive group to travel to Victoria since 2008.

Arriving on the 19 June, the group participated in a 5-day reward program, immersing themselves in Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Minster for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren said the event boosted Victoria’s economy and strengthened growing ties between Victoria and China.

“The Perfect China group provided a wonderful opportunity to showcase the best of Melbourne and regional Victoria, while generating $19.5 million in economic benefit for our state,” Minister Eren said.

“China is Victoria’s number one market in spend, arrivals and growth, and we’re continuing to benefit from the expansion of key Chinese airline carriers.

“I congratulate the Melbourne Convention Bureau for securing this event for Victoria,” Minister Eren said.

Perfect China is a direct sell company, selling health food, household, beauty and skincare products. The Perfect China incentive reward program highlights Melbourne among the influential Direct Sell industry in China, opening more opportunities for other companies in the sector to choose Melbourne as their next incentive destination.

Karen Bolinger, Melbourne Convention Bureau CEO said Melbourne is among the top three cities for incentive groups visiting Australia, offering a diverse range of experiences that can’t be found elsewhere.

“China is our top visitor market for incentive groups to Victoria and Chinese travellers have evolved in the experiences they are looking for, moving away from iconic attractions to more immersive experiences.

“Our major events calendar has attracted increasing numbers of Chinese visitors, including incentive groups looking to reward their staff to a day at the races or a back stage Grand Prix experience. Both uniquely Melbourne experiences,” Ms Bolinger said.

The Perfect China program took delegates from the Melbourne CBD to Sovereign Hill, Mornington Peninsula and Phillip Island.

