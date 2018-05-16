Mega May Incentive Month – $22 Million hitting Victoria

The Melbourne Convention Bureau’s (MCB) strategy to fill the gaps in Victoria’s major events calendar is working, with an influx of incentive groups arriving in Melbourne in May this year.

Eight international incentive travel groups from the insurance and direct sell industries from across the Asia-Pacific will visit the state, generating $22 million in economic contribution from just one month of visitation.

Nearly 5,000 international visitors will arrive during May with Karen Bolinger, MCB CEO stating this did not happen by chance.

“The unprecedented arrival of eight incentive groups was the result of meticulous planning to ensure we fill the city with business events in the traditionally quiet shoulder and off seasons.

“This boosts hotel occupancy, visitation to attractions and restaurants and generates dispersal across regional Victoria,” Ms Bolinger said.

The largest delegation is from the Cathay Life Insurance Incentive Tour with 2,300 delegates, generating $10.6 million in economic contribution.

Delegates will visit an array of attractions including Hosier Lane, where a piece of street art was commissioned especially for the Cathay Life group, as well as a food truck activation at Royal Botanic Gardens.

“These travellers have evolved in the experiences they are looking for, moving away from iconic attractions to more immersive experiences. This plays to Melbourne’s strengths as a city with depth of character like no other city in Australia.

“Incentive travellers are seeking personalisation and want to get involved in activities, rather than just seeing them. We leverage this by highlighting the unique only in Melbourne experiences on offer, such as our street art and food scene,” Ms Bolinger said.

Other locations visited include Chadstone Shopping Centre, Queen Victoria Market, Royal Botanic Gardens, Lygon Street, Eureka Sky Deck and Brighton Bathing Boxes. The regions visited include the Great Ocean Road, Phillip Island, Dandenong Ranges, Sovereign Hill and Yarra Valley.

Minster for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren acknowledges the benefits of business events to the state. “From March Madness to Mega May – eight incentive travel groups from the Asia-Pacific region are hitting Victoria and delivering $22 million to our state’s economy. Securing these events and taking thousands of delegates to our regions will create more business for local traders and tourist attractions – and that’s good news for Victorian jobs,” Minister Eren said.