Melbourne throws support behind Global Meetings Industry Day

Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) proudly supported Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID), uniting with the meeting industry across the globe to highlight the legacy impact of business events on communities, businesses and economies.

As well as taking an active part in winning and creating business events for Victoria, MCB also acts as the industry’s lead Victorian advocate, facilitating and promoting the long-term legacies of business events that go beyond the dollar impact.

Karen Bolinger, Chief Executive Officer, Melbourne Convention Bureau along with Dr Kapila Gupta, International President of Inner Wheel, Val Corva, Inner Wheel Convention Coordinator, Alannah Gottschalk, General Manager, ICMS Australasia Pty Ltd and Tracey Spicer, renowned Australian journalist, toasted to GMID at the 17th International Inner Wheel Convention which was taking place at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) on GMID.

International Inner Wheel is one of the largest women’s service voluntary organisations in the world. The objectives of International Inner Wheel is to promote true friendship, encourage the ideals of personal service and to foster international understanding.

Ms Bolinger said the International Inner Wheel Convention will create genuine long-term impact across the globe and it’s ideal that such an important event takes place on GMID.

“The International Inner Wheel Convention will inspire delegates to find new ways to leave a legacy in their communities and enact real impact and change for those who need it most through service-based activities. I am thrilled that Melbourne has provided the platform for these important conversations to take place.

“It’s significant that this conference falls on Global Meetings Industry Day, where the industry highlights the value of business events across the world. The International Inner Wheel Convention is the ideal event to demonstrate how business events bring people together, foster relationships, drive positive outcomes and support communities,” Ms Bolinger said.

Ms Gottschalk said that business events play a key role in connecting people.

“We only have to look to the International Inner Wheel Convention to see how powerful business events are to evolving and improving communities.

“The ladies of International Inner Wheel will be connecting at the MCEC this week to discuss new initiatives and ideas that they will enable them to carry out service-based projects in their local communities which have the capacity to change lives,” Ms Gottschalk said.

Global Meetings Industry Day was established by Meetings Mean Business, an industry wide coalition.