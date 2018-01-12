Microhire appointed by W Brisbane to bring exclusive event technology to delegates

Microhire has been appointed by W Brisbane, the first new-build, five-star hotel to open in Brisbane’s CBD in twenty years, to offer its clients exclusive, first to market technology.

Microhire’s General Manager of Fiji & Queensland Jamie Hughes said the new partnership is proof that Microhire is the provider of choice for prestigious brands.

“The team at Microhire will deliver an unprecedented level of innovation that will complement the remarkable W brand. We have designed an impressive technology showcase that will differentiate W Brisbane in a highly competitive market,” he said.

“Our technology solutions will be a game changer, with Microhire helping to position W Brisbane as the only hotel ballroom in Queensland with a permanently installed multipurpose wide format LED wall. The three large high definition panels can be separated to accommodate several events at the same time.

“Our state of the art technology will also allow W Brisbane to undertake table mapping projections in-house, provide a permanently installed concert line array, and offer clients a spectacular centerpiece option that will bring science, art and technology together for a captivating table feature” he said.

Haldon Philp, General Manager, W Brisbane said the hotel is going to raise the calibre of Brisbane’s business event offerings to new heights, establishing Brisbane’s reputation as a leader in the field – not just in Australia, but more widely across the Asia Pacific region.

“As the closest, largest, five-star hotel to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, with 1,100 square metres of vibrant riverside meeting and event space and custom technology, we anticipate W Brisbane will quickly become the preferred event venue in the city,” he said.

“To reach such heights, we needed to align with a like-minded event staging provider who shares our passion for delivering next level events and are able to provide the very latest technologies. We’re confident Microhire’s impressive technology solutions will ensure W Brisbane continues to steal the scene when it comes to hosting events and meetings,” he added.

W Brisbane is the latest business win for Microhire on Australia’s east coast. In Brisbane, the company has a venue partnership with the Royal International Convention Centre and a new Preferred Supplier Agreement with Brisbane Powerhouse.

The partnership plays into Microhire’s expansion strategy, having delivered more than 8,500 events in the past 12 months and a successful expansion into Fiji. Microhire exceeded its projections for the 2017 financial year to become the largest privately owned corporate audio visual event staging company in the country.