Microhire lights up the 2017 Vinnies CEO Sleepout

Karyn Cullen, Microhire Business Development Manager, forfeited the comforts of her warm home last night by participating in the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout, which aimed to raise $1.4 million in Queensland to aid people in need.

As the major sponsor of the 2017 Brisbane and Gold Coast events, Microhire donated more than $50,000 worth of audio visual solutions for use at these events, ensuring organisers received essential equipment and services, which included a live web-streamed auction and Twitter feed.

Mrs Cullen and over 400 other participants in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast spent the night in the cold to see a small glimpse of what homelessness looks like for the 105,000 Australians living on the street – almost 20,000 in Queensland alone.

Mrs Cullen said supporting the event through both raising funds and supplying equipment was an easy decision to make.

“The event was an eye opening experience and it showcased how businesses can come together to support the communities they operate in,” Mrs Cullen said.

“It is essential to give back. By shedding a light on this event and helping out, we hope to inspire others to provide support where they can.”

“The turn out this year was fantastic so we know Vinnies will continue to have a positive impact on the lives of those who are without a home.”

Microhire looks forward to continuing its support of the local community.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...