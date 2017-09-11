Microhire wins contract for Fiji’s largest events centre

Microhire has won the contract with Sheraton and Westin resorts in Fiji to bring the latest in Audio Visual technology and event staging to the multi-venue complex.

Microhire will upgrade the existing analog equipment with industry leading digital technology, which will provide the island destination with the capabilities to host large-scale events that will be on par with Australian standards.

This marks Microhire’s second business win in Fiji within three months following its appointment to the newly established Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Coupled with the innovative technology installed at the Marriott, Microhire will expand its extensive inventory through the new installations at the Sheraton and Westin resorts including the largest digital audio console available on Denarau Island. This will position Microhire as the largest AV provider of digital technology available in Fiji.

The 5-star Sheraton and Westin complex boasts the largest and most versatile event spaces both outdoors and indoors, including Denarau Island Convention Centre – an unrivalled 1,755m2 function space catering for up to 1,700 guests.

Microhire General Manager Jamie Hughes is looking forward to the ground-breaking opportunities this will provide for the corporate event staging sector in Fiji.

“This new technology offering to the Sheraton and Westin resorts will cement Fiji as a key destination for the MICE market and introduce Australian industry standards in AV and event staging to Denarau Island,” Mr Hughes said.

“We are confident we will deliver real value to our partners through new conferences and exhibitions that will now consider Fiji, knowing they can attain premium technology solutions delivered with the exceptional service standard that Microhire clientele are accustomed to.”

The new equipment offering by Microhire includes full HD laser projectors, digital consoles for vision, audio and intelligent lighting, and interactive projection systems that will ensure exceptional events are produced every time, no matter the budget, size or content.

Sheraton and Westin Director of Sales & Marketing, Mrs Elsa Fernicle, said this new business partnership marks an exciting time for them.

“The next few years will really see us boost our event offering by providing PCOs and event planners with the facilities they need to create memorable event experiences,” Mrs Fernicle said.

“The Sheraton and Westin brands have been the pioneers of Denarau’s rise as one of the most sought-after Pacific destinations for both business and leisure. Our three adjacent five-star resorts, namely Sheraton Fiji Resort, The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa and Sheraton Denarau Villas offer a truly unique value proposition to our guests who can “Stay in one, Play in all three”.

“Today we want to reinforce our leadership position in the MICE space; by joining forces with Microhire we’ll bring a new perspective to event organisation for our customers.

“Microhire’s strong reputation, innovative approach, premium products and creative flair made partnering with them an easy choice.”

“As the main hospitality operator in the country, we also want to keep promoting Fiji as a key destination for large groups. Fiji continues to attract more and more regional and international events over recent years, both from short-haul and long-haul markets, and the intention among key tourism stakeholders is definitely to support that trend.

“Take the most exquisite island backdrop, the friendliest people on earth and delightful cuisine; then add world-class facilities and state of the art technology, and it’s easy to see that Fiji has absolutely everything to offer for second-to-none events!”

Microhire is also committed to employing and educating local staff on the new digital technologies through an exhaustive training program delivered by senior operators within the Australian Microhire business. The company is looking to hire a team of passionate individuals to fill its permanent onsite team to ensure all event needs are met.

This is the latest business win for Microhire, which has doubled its revenue in the past five years to become the largest privately owned corporate event staging company in Australia.

