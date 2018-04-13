More Business Events for Rural and Regional NSW

Following the success of the NSW Regional Conferencing Development Grants Pilot Program, the NSW Government has committed a further $300,000 to attract and create more business events across the State.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said since the launch of the Pilot Program in August 2017 there has been an overwhelming response from the industry.

“Since launching, we have provided more than $350,000 to business events across the State, to assist with venue hire, event marketing and developing pre and post touring opportunities to encourage longer stays in NSW,” Mr Marshall said.

“It’s anticipated that the 4,600 delegates who are expected to attend the 12 events already funded by the Program, will inject around $2 million into rural and regional communities across NSW.

“We are committed to putting money where it is most needed, and the extra $300,000 will have significant flow-on effects to our local accommodation providers, restaurants and cafes, shops and attractions.

“The Liberals & Nationals have not only delivered on this key 2015 election commitment, we’ve shown our commitment to support this industry even further to ensure our rural and regional communities thrive.”

President of the Isolated Children’s Parents Association (ICPA) Bruce Paynter, whose conference received $40,000, said the NSW Regional Conferencing Development Grants Pilot Program is a fantastic initiative.

“The grant we received for the 46th Annual ICPA Conference meant that we could deliver a standout event which allowed us to fund initiatives which we hadn’t been able to do before. The help we received resulted in more delegates attending and staying longer in Mudgee and exploring the region’s food and wine and fabulous local experiences,” Mr Paynter said.

“Regional NSW has so many great locations and venues to host events, so I’d encourage new or existing business events to work with the NSW Government to identify ways they can grow and promote their conference or business event in this State.”