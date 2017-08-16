Moreton Hire expands into Europe

Queensland-founded business event specialists Moreton Hire, have announced they have expanded their international offering into the Northern Hemisphere.

Moreton Hire have been the backbone of Australian business events for the past 48 years. After opening a Singapore branch in 2014, the family-owned company have been planning their next venture aboard.

Managing Director Peter Morahan, said opening the Europe hubs cements Moreton Hire’s place in the industry, and their confidence in Australian and global business event markets.

“The Europe presence is an exciting journey for the team and a major step in Moreton Hire growth plans” Peter said.

“We are dedicated to pursuing excellence in business events, and showing international markets the high caliber in which Australia delivers business and major events.”

The announcement comes after Moreton Hire were appointed the official marquee and temporary structure provider for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.