Moreton Hire named official supplier for Commonwealth Games 2018

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) today appointed Moreton Hire as the Games Official Marquee and Temporary Structures supplier.

As the exclusive supplier, Moreton Hire will be responsible for delivering marquee and temporary structures in 42 competition and non-competition venues across the Gold Coast, including ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), fire equipment, stairs, flooring and lighting.

GOLDOC Chairman, Peter Beattie AC said he was pleased to welcome a Queensland business success story to the GC2018 Sponsor Family.

“Experience counts when you are managing an event of this scale and with our focus on delivering a great Games, having another experienced brand join the team is a real show of strength for both our commercial program and delivery program.

“With nearly 50 years’ experience including their work on the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games and the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, we know they’ll get the job done on time and on budget to support what is the largest event in Queensland’s history,” Mr Beattie said.

Moreton Hire Managing Director Peter Morahan, said the opportunity to deliver the Commonwealth Games is a unique opportunity both the business and its employees.

“The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) is an historic event for the nation and we’re thrilled to be involved.

“Moreton Hire has invested in its people, operations and systems to be in a position to seamlessly deliver major national and international events like the Commonwealth Games and we’re delighted to show the world our own backyard.

“Marquees and Temporary Structures provide the flexibility to host events or business activities in iconic locations. The Games will enable us to show the world what you can do with a marquee” Mr Morahan said.

The Gold Coast is gearing up to welcome 70 nations, 4,500 athletes, 15,000 volunteers, 300,000 visitors and 2.1 billion viewers for the largest event in Queensland’s history.

“Hosting the Games on the Gold Coast will highlight Australia’s capacity to deliver major events, at world-class standards.”

Moreton Hire has recently announced it is an official partner of Qantas Business Rewards, which enables its customers to earn points with every dollar spent on Business Events. An initiative to support and reward Business Event activity in Australia.

