Moreton Hire partners with Event Management International for Dog & Cat Lovers Show Portfolio

After the successful build and delivery of the Brisbane Dog Lovers Show, Event Management International have awarded Moreton Hire the contract to build Dog Lovers Show’s in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane for 2018 and 2019.

The partnership initiated with the build of Dog Lovers Show in Brisbane in November. The seamless delivery of the Show cemented the long term partnership.

Event Management International Founder and CEO, Jason Humphris, is delighted with the growth potential of the new partnership.

“Moreton Hire have shown EMI their commitment, vision and partnership values, where we will be working together to grow our event portfolio well in to the future.”

The new appointment also includes the launch of the Inaugural Cat Lovers Show in Melbourne in 2018. With EMI winning multiple EEAA awards for the Dog Lovers Show, the Cat Lovers Show will be sure to follow suit.

Moreton Hire Business Development Manager, Kerry Casemore, said they are extremely proud to be involved in such a heart-warming show.

“You walk into the event and you can’t help but smile – it is a festival of fun for the whole family. We look forward to working together with EMI to continue driving growth and awareness of their portfolio” Kerry said.