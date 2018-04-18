Moreton Hire’s Commonwealth Games feat

Moreton Hire delivered more than 500 marquees in eight months as an official supplier to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast which ended on Sunday.

Queensland successfully hosted 71 nations, 6,500 athletes and teams over the past 11 days for the Games.

Moreton Hire was appointed as the official Marquee and Temporary Structure supplier for the Commonwealth Games in July 2017. A modest 8 months later, the family-owned business has delivered for the largest event in Australia since the Sydney Olympics.

Moreton Hire Managing Director, Peter Morahan, said the Commonwealth Games will go down in the history books for the 49-year-old business.

“It’s not every day you have the chance to deliver such a significant international event.” Mr Morahan said.

“Not only has it raised the profile of the Gold Coast but it has showcased Moreton Hire’s capacity to deliver highly complex events at international standards” Mr. Morahan said.

Moreton Hire was selected by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Committee (GOLDOC) and was accountable for the installation of all marquees and temporary structures across 42 competition and non-competition venues around the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns.

“The most unique element of an event like the Commonwealth Games is the variety of uses for a marquee. Our teams delivered installations for temporary gymnasiums, offices, media centres, first aid units, registration areas, ticketing, vehicle scanning units, lounges, production zones and brand activations – you name it.” Mr Morahan said.

To host more than 650,000 visitors to the Gold Coast required the construction of over 520 structures covering more than 43,000sqm of additional venue space. In addition to the supply of marquees and temporary structures, Moreton Hire delivered all ancillary items such as flooring, air conditioning units, doors, ramps, stairs, platforms, lights, fire safety equipment and over 3,000 tonnes of concrete weights.

“Understandably, the main priority for CGF and GOLDOC was the safety and security around the Games. The engineering requirements, safety approvals, logistical complexity and security measures were beyond any event we’ve delivered to date. It’s a challenge our business is exceptionally proud to have accomplished and our team are delighted to have exceeded all standards and requirements.”

Moreton Hire hosted a closing event for key stakeholders, employees and clients at the Commonwealth House Media Centre on Monday night. Mr Morahan addressed the group, highlighting that the successful delivery of the Commonwealth Games has enabled the business to open new avenues, teasing the crowd that it was “just the beginning for Moreton Hire.”

Moreton Hire has recently announced the expansion of our international offering with the launch of its European branch. Together with the successful delivery of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, the international growth story of Moreton Hire continues.