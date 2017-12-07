Multi-sensory dinner experience brings Dreamtime 2017 to a close in Brisbane

After two days of experiencing the very best of Brisbane’s incentive offering, international buyers and media were hosted to a spectacular dinner event at the Queensland Art Gallery’s Watermall last night.

The Dreamtime 2017 dinner provided the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the depth of Australia’s creativity, capability and innovation in event delivery.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s iconic art installation Narcissus Garden 1966/2002, currently on display at the Watermall, provided a dramatic setting for the Dreamtime 2017 dinner where more than 260 guests were treated to a specially created multi-sensory experience.

Tourism Australia Managing Director, John O’Sullivan said choosing the Watermall as the venue for the Dreamtime dinner enabled the event’s creative agency, Belle Laide Events, to excel in creating a memorable event.

“Hosting the Dreamtime 2017 Dinner at The Watermall was the ideal demonstration of how Australia’s talented event organisers and companies bring to life creativity, hospitality and a sense of occasion,” John O’Sullivan said.

“The location was chosen specifically to leave our Dreamtime delegates with a lasting impression of Brisbane and Australia. The night was designed to showcase that Australia delivers not just excellent customer service and technical innovation but truly imaginative events that can raise an incentive event from rewarding to a truly memorable experience,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Long tables with in-built LED lights that changed in sequence with performances were just some of the creative elements of the evening, which also featured menus written in special invisible ink that could only be seen using ultraviolet torches provided to guests.

As dinner progressed, Australian artist Sophia Mary Mac created a piece of live digital art on the Watermall’s 24 metre by 9.5 metre wall, inspired by the events of the Dreamtime 2017 program and projected on the wall as guests dined.

Katie Noonan, award-winning Australian musician, performed the musical highlight of the evening. As Noonan played an intimate solo set, room lighting and screen projections responded in time with the music, shifting through hues of blues, violets and whites.

“Last night’s event – and the entire Dreamtime 2017 program – is an experience certain to be remembered by all delegates as proof of Australia’s exceptional business event delivery capabilities,” John O’Sullivan said.

With the Brisbane Dreamtime 2017 program concluded, groups of buyers and media from key international markets – Greater China, United States of America, United Kingdom, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and New Zealand – will now travel on educational visits to other incentive destinations around Australia, discovering the country’s natural beauty, exclusive incentive experiences, and excellence in event delivery.