NSW National Parks & Wildlife Service encourages the events industry to break free from Sydney’s concrete jungle and is setting its sights on nurturing the creative imaginations of event planners via an online promotion where one lucky business will ‘Win an Island for a Day’.

The ‘Win an Island for a Day’ promotion will launch in June 2017, with the aim of showcasing a selection of national park’s sites, including; Goat Island, Shark Island, Rodd Island, Clark Island, Scheyville, Greenfield Beach and Middle Head, as potential venues for creative-led events.

The integrated online and social promotion is targeted towards event planners, as well as marketing, advertising and creative agencies who would consider an unconventional location for a future event.

NPWS said: “From the outback to picturesque mountainscapes, headlands, beaches and harbour islands, event planners and creatives have a diverse portfolio at their fingertips. However, there is limited awareness of the availability of viable event sites within our 850 national parks. Each of the seven event sites that we are showcasing with this promotion, provides a very different offering and they can host everything from a product launch to a fashion event or live music event.”

Event planners are exposed to many new venues, however, it is challenging to find a fresh space – warehouses, boats and rooftops have all been done before. In order to establish a point of difference, impress clients and attract new talent, agencies need to look further afield.

The ‘Win an Island for a Day’ promotion allows the National Parks & Wildlife Service to start the conversation with an industry-centric audience, raising awareness of some truly amazing and unique sites, which include harbour islands, headlands and pristine beaches and encourages interested parties to request more information.

The promotion will run from 12 June to 31 July. You can enter the competition here The lucky winner will be chosen based on a creative answer to the following question ’In 25 words or less tell us your most creative event idea, if you won an island for a day’.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...