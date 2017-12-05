New Brisbane signature experiences a dream come true

Up close and personal encounters with koalas, scenic flights over stunning Moreton Bay and a tour of Australia’s largest gallery of modern art are just some signature experiences in a new incentives itinerary launched by the Brisbane Convention Bureau. Up close and personal encounters with koalas, scenic flights over stunning Moreton Bay and a tour of Australia’s largest gallery of modern art are just some signature experiences in a new incentives itinerary launched by the

Dreamtime 2017– Tourism Australia’s signature incentive showcase. The Brisbane Convention Bureau launched the new Brisbane Signature Experiences itinerary, which includes 14 unique experiences over four days, as more than 100 national and international buyers converged in Brisbane for– Tourism Australia’s signature incentive showcase.

Brisbane Convention Bureau Acting General Manager Juliet Alabaster said the new Brisbane Signature Experiences itinerary was designed to give incentive groups an immersive and authentic Australian experience in Brisbane.

“Whether they are touring the internationally acclaimed Gallery of Modern Art, experiencing an exhilarating helicopter flight over the spectacular Moreton Bay region, or indulging in bespoke laneway dining, this itinerary treats guests to a truly Australian experience that only Brisbane can offer,” Ms Alabaster said.

“We want the world to know about Brisbane’s remarkable incentive products and experiences and I think the buyers and media attending Dreamtime 2017 will be pleasantly surprised and inspired by what the city and surrounding regions have to offer.

“Dreamtime gives us the opportunity to showcase our vibrant hotels, venues, team-building and incentive offerings to key global decision-makers.

“We are proud to have worked with Tourism Australia to bring Dreamtime to Brisbane and enable us to do just that.”

Some of the experiences included on the Brisbane Signature Experiences itinerary are:

· Scenic flights over Brisbane City or Moreton Bay and Islands

· Tour of Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art

· Dining on the Wheel of Brisbane

· Exploring South Bank Parklands

· Heritage tour and dining at the Brisbane Showgrounds

· Brisbane City Hustle – a scavenger hunt experience within the city centre

· Italian pasta-making class at OTTO Ristorante

· Picnic by the Brisbane River

· Behind-the-scenes tour of the Brisbane Racing Club