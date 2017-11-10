New Business Event Assistance Program announced for Sunshine Coast

Support for staging business events on the Sunshine Coast has received a welcome boost with the launch of the Business Events Assistance Program.

Facilitated by Business Events Sunshine Coast in partnership with the Sunshine Coast Council, the program offers support for local businesses to attract conferences, meetings and exhibitions which raise the profile of the region as a premium business events destination.

Tourism, Sport and Major Events Portfolio Councillor, Jason OPray, said the program will attract events which align with the Regional Economic Development Strategy and high value industries.

“The purpose of this program is to support local business, industry groups and our tourism supply-chain to attract high yielding national and international business events to the region,” Cr OPray said.

“Business events are recognised as providing the highest yield of any tourism segment and are estimated to generate up to six times the average expenditure of leisure travel visitors.

“The value of business events in Queensland alone is worth $4.2 billion, with business travel injecting $266 million into the local economy last year.

“With the launch of this program we are looking to grow our share of the valuable business events market.

“Bid wins are also invaluable for raising the region’s profile, both as a leisure and business events destination and as a place to do business.”

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said the Business Events Assistance Program will not only benefit the local industry but the full tourism supply-chain including venues, accommodation, attractions, transport and a range of other service providers.

“Sunshine Coast presents a diverse and attractive offering for event organisers who are tired of the same experiences in capital cities and that is why the region has been able to recently secure the Australian Event Awards and the Australian Cruise Association Conference,” Mr Latchford said.

“We are finding more than ever that conference groups are excited by the region’s unique event and incentive capabilities, particularly when they discover the options in our ‘natural amphitheatres’ showcasing beachside destinations or lush rainforest and hinterland.

“These are the type of exclusive spaces and experiences that can’t be found in the city destinations and leave delegates refreshed and rejuvenated.

“Our recent success is just the tip of the iceberg and we know we can win more events this program will assist event organisers to drive more business visitors to the Sunshine Coast.”

Novotel Operations Rachel Smith welcomed the launch of the program.

“Business events are an important growing market for our venue.

“Support, in the form of this program, to attract business events is certainly welcome as it not only benefits our venue – but also helps showcase our region’s ability to stage high yielding and high profile events.”

Expressions of interest for the Business Events Assistance Program are now open and early submissions are recommend as high demand for the program is anticipated.

About the Program

To be eligible for support, business events must meet the following criteria:

Events that target a minimum of 200 delegates and conference for a minimum of 2 days Events that attract a minimum of 75% of delegates from outside Sunshine Coast region.

3. Events must occur completely within the Sunshine Coast Council area.

Preference will be given for events that target or are aligned with the Regional Economic Development Strategy and associated seven high value industries (Aviation and Aerospace, Clean Technologies, Health and Wellbeing, Education and Research, Tourism, Sport and Leisure, Food and Agribusiness, Knowledge Industries and Professional Services).

Each application will be assessed by Business Events Sunshine Coast and Sunshine Coast Council.

Application and further information