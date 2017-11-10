New speakers and new specialist workshop clinics announced for EEAA 2017 conference

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) today announced further details of its 2017 Conference program, including a keynote by Tourism Australia’s John O’Sullivan, and a series of specialist workshop clinics that comprise a new second day of the event.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said adding a practical second day of clinics to the program was in response to Member requests for more hands-on skills that can be taken away and applied within the business.

Managing Director and CEO of Tourism Au, John O’Sullivan, will join us on the EEAA stage in a keynote session to discuss what drives Australia’s success in business events. He will address what is at the heart of Tourism Australia’s marketing and trade programs and which markets represent the greatest potential for growth in business events.

“The Association is committed to supporting the growth of its Members and the industry through the sharing of relevant, informative and practical content including an important Security and Operations Clinic.”

“Craig Sheridan APM, Managing Director of Sheridan Consulting Group, and Leighton Wood, COO of Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will examine what needs to be considered in relation to security at events.

“They will address the current security environment including threat levels, and the recent changes to the Commonwealth legislation regarding obligations in relation to protection of ‘crowded places’. Attendees will be able to formulate an action plan that they can then take back and apply in their business.” Ms DiMascio said.

“We will also hear from a senior representative of Victoria police. Security and safety is top-of-mind for our sector and this deep dive clinic will arm Organisers, Venues and Suppliers with the knowledge and skills they need to keep our events and people safe.”

“Our industry is constantly evolving. As conferences and exhibitions in the event sector converge, so too do the challenges we face and the opportunities for growth. The topics covered at our Conference are applicable to anyone working across the entire spectrum of the event industry and I encourage you all to be part of the conversation in Melbourne” she said.

The keynote topics for the conference include:

A world view of the exhibition industry , Denzil Rankine, Founder and Executive Chairman, AMR International

, Denzil Rankine, Founder and Executive Chairman, AMR International Australia’s economic landscape – risks and opportunities ahead , Nicki Hutley, Chief Economist, Urbis

, Nicki Hutley, Chief Economist, Urbis Audience Attraction – getting your strategy right , Emma Triggs, Founder and Managing Director, The M Agency

, Emma Triggs, Founder and Managing Director, The M Agency Trust is the key factor in influencing behaviour – Who do Australians trust? , Steve Spurr, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman Australia

, Steve Spurr, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman Australia Universal secrets of strategy , Rosie Yeo, Strategy Consultant

, Rosie Yeo, Strategy Consultant Australia’s Business Events Story, John O’Sullivan, Managing Director and CEO of Tourism Australia

The EEAA clinics are hands-on sessions specially designed to get to the heart of common issues and provide attendees with practical solutions and strategies that can be implemented straight away.

The specialist clinics include:

Crisis Management Clinic , Peter Wilkinson, Managing Director, Wilkinson Group

, Peter Wilkinson, Managing Director, Wilkinson Group Sales Clinic , Murray Grimston, Advisory Partner, Miller Heiman Group

, Murray Grimston, Advisory Partner, Miller Heiman Group Strategy and Insights Clinic , Denzil Rankine, Founder and Executive Chairman, AMR International

, Denzil Rankine, Founder and Executive Chairman, AMR International Social Media Marketing Clinic , Felicity Zadro, Founder and Managing Director, Zadro

, Felicity Zadro, Founder and Managing Director, Zadro Security and Operations Clinic , Craig Sheridan APM, Managing Director, Sheridan Consulting Group and Leighton Wood, Chief Operating Officer, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

, Craig Sheridan APM, Managing Director, Sheridan Consulting Group and Leighton Wood, Chief Operating Officer, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre Marketing Optimisation Clinic , Brad McIntyre, Country Manager – New Zealand, Eventbrite

, Brad McIntyre, Country Manager – New Zealand, Eventbrite Logistics and Safety Clinic , Sharon Friedman, Safety Manager, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Jim Pantopolis, General Manager – Australia and New Zealand, Agility Fairs & Events

, Sharon Friedman, Safety Manager, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Jim Pantopolis, General Manager – Australia and New Zealand, Agility Fairs & Events Stand Design and Experience Clinic, Giles Carlyle, Senior Account Manager and Designer, Designteam; Adam Gottlieb, Founder & CEO, TELEPORTIVITY – powered by Worker Clicks; and Lauren Stapleton, Director of Sales, Decorative Events & Exhibitions

