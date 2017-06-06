New Zealand brings its diversity to Associations Forum

New Zealand is bringing a diverse range of destinations and venues to the Associations Forum National Conference (AFNC) next month in Sydney.

CINZ Australia Manager Sharon Auld says seven business events exhibitors from around the country are joining CINZ and Tourism New Zealand on the 100% Pure New Zealand stand.

“This is our seventh year under the 100% Pure New Zealand banner at AFNC. We will be back to share stories, make connections, and excite delegates with New Zealand’s diversity. From boutique to big, New Zealand can cater for 10 to 4,000 delegates,” she says.

Three new exhibitors will join the team this year – Queen’s Wharf Auckland, Skyline Queenstown, and Auckland Museum – Tamaki Paenga Hira.

The Museum is an iconic Auckland venue with multiple spaces, and will be introducing its new boutique space, the Champagne Terrace.

The Langham Auckland, one of New Zealand’s leading conference hotels, is sharing news of its rebranding to Cordis, Auckland later this year. Cordis Hotels and Resorts is a new generation of selected upper upscale modern hotels by Langham Hospitality Group.

Skyline Queenstown is preparing for a $100m redevelopment, including a new 10-seat gondola system, and new purpose-built conference and event facilities for up to 750 guests, making it an ideal venue for future conferencing.

In Rotorua, new developments include a new five-star Pullman hotel for late 2018/early 2019 from New Zealand’s largest hotel operator, AccorHotels.

In Christchurch, three new hotels will add 600 rooms to the city in the coming year, including the 204-room Crowne Plaza Christchurch, Novotel Christchurch Airport, and Distinction Hotel Christchurch. Landmark designs for the Christchurch Centre reveal a premium meetings and events venue, now underway on the city’s prime riverfront site.

Tourism New Zealand is sponsoring a workshop on day one for the conference, bringing together leading practitioners to share their expertise on how to grow the size and profits of events.

The New Zealand representatives at the 12th AFNC in Sydney on 17 and 18 July are:

Auckland Museum – Tamaki Paenga Hira

Christchurch & Canterbury Convention Bureau

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ)

Destination Rotorua Business Events

Hobbiton™ Movie Set

Queen’s Wharf Auckland

The Langham Auckland

Skyline Queenstown

Tourism New Zealand

