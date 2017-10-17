New Zealand celebrates 10th PCOA with largest-ever team

The largest-ever team of New Zealand suppliers is heading to the Gold Coast for the Professional Conference Organisers (PCO) Association’s 10th anniversary event next month.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Australia Manager Sharon Auld says 19 New Zealand suppliers will be joining the 100% Pure New Zealand hub at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre from Sunday 26 to Tuesday 28 November 2017.

“New Zealand first exhibited under the 100% Pure New Zealand banner in Hobart in 2010. We had eight in our team then, seven years on, we have 19.

“New Zealand’s convention bureaux, hotels and Air New Zealand have been strong supporters over the years, and now we have activities and gala dinner venues joining us as well as some smaller regional areas,” she says.

Newcomers to the 100% Pure New Zealand hub this year are Skyline Queenstown, Real Journeys, the Christchurch Centre, and the Napier Conference Centre – located on the East Coast of the North Island. The Langham Auckland will also be participating under their new name Cordis Auckland as they re-brand in November.

Tourism New Zealand is sponsoring featured speaker Corbin Ball, who is an internationally recognised expert on technology. For the fifth year, he has been named one of the 25 most influential people in the meetings industry. His articles have appeared in hundreds of national and international publications and he is the only person to have received both Meeting Professionals International’s (MPI) International Supplier of the Year and MPI’s International Chapter Leader of the Year award.

Joining CINZ at the 100% Pure New Zealand hub for the 10th PCO Association event are:

Air New Zealand

Auckland Convention Bureau

Auckland Museum – Tamaki Paenga Hira

ChristchurchNZ Convention Bureau

Christchurch Centre

Cordis Auckland

Destination Rotorua Business Events

Dunedin Convention Bureau

Heritage & CityLife Hotels

Hobbiton™ Movie Set

Napier Conference Centre

New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC)

Queenstown Convention Bureau

Real Journeys

SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre

Skyline Queenstown

Tourism New Zealand

Venues Wellington

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...