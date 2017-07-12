New Zealand destinations and support on show at AFNC 2017

New Zealand representatives are set to share their diverse destinations and warm hospitality with delegates at the Associations Forum National Conference (AFNC) in Sydney next week.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Australia Manager Sharon Auld says they will be highlighting the vast array of support available for those considering New Zealand as a conference destination.

“With our diverse regional choices, we can help anyone wanting to find a stand-out destination for their next event, and access the support available through Tourism New Zealand’s Conference Assistance Programme,” she says.

Tourism New Zealand is sponsoring the panel session ‘Bigger, Better and More Profitable Events’ on 17 July. The interactive workshop will bring together association meeting practitioners to talk about their experiences growing events, in both size and profit. Phillipa Tocker, Executive Director of Museums Aotearoa – the independent association for New Zealand’s museums and galleries – is joining the panel to share her valuable insights.

Sharon Auld says the New Zealand space within the AFNC exhibition will be a welcoming area for delegates to return to throughout the event, just like New Zealand is for many Australians.

“Kiwis welcome guests to our country with open hearts, open minds and open spaces, and we want to showcase this at AFNC.

“This year we have added a wellness feature on our stand, to help delegates take some time out between sessions. They will be refreshed with glasses of New Zealand Antipodes artesian water, and have a chance to win a case of New Zealand’s renowned Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc wine.

The New Zealand representatives at the 12th AFNC at the new ICC in Sydney on 17 and 18 July are:

Auckland Museum – Tamaki Paenga Hira

Christchurch & Canterbury Convention Bureau

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ)

Destination Rotorua Business Events

Hobbiton™ Movie Set

The Langham Auckland

Skyline Queenstown

Tourism New Zealand

