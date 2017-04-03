New Zealand first to celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day

New Zealand will be the first country in the world to celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID17) this week.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) is partnering with ShowGizmo to deliver a free breakfast event in Wellington on Thursday 6 April.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says the principles of GMID underpin the New Zealand industry’s own mission. “We want to enable and encourage organisations here to leverage the potential of local and international visitors to events at our world-class venues in unbeatable locations. “

The day is dedicated to recognising the meetings industry and the positive impact it has on cities, businesses and economies. Hundreds of events are planned all over the globe.

“At the New Zealand event, we will also be leveraging GMID to celebrate the impact women have in the events industry. We will hear and learn from global event professionals from the USA and Europe via live stream, and from our locals who will share insights about New Zealand’s world-leading potential.”

Five speakers include Carrie Abernathy, Co-Founder and President of the Association for Women in Events (AWE) who will be giving the United States perspective on the industry, Marie-Claire Andrews, Director AWE and CEO ShowGizmo with tales of being a woman in event tech, Rachel Bartlett, European President of IACC with the United Kingdom angle, Lotta Bowman, CEO Sigtunahojden in Sweden on what’s happening in Europe, and Sue Sullivan on how New Zealand can lead the way.

When: Thursday 6 April, 8:30am to 9:30am

Where: Cliftons, Level 28, Majestic Centre,100 Willis Street, Wellington

Coffee and hot breakfast will be served.

Register online